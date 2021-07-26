City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin’s soccer fields were torn up over the weekend due to an apparent communication issue.

Photos shared by the Odessa American show people working on removing items, including goals, from the fields on Sunday.

The parties involved have not been identified.

However, attorneys for UTPB informed the City of Odessa last week that only the City may remove structures from the fields.

The City of Odessa released the following statement on Sunday night:

“The City of Odessa is aware of an email sent on June 7 from a Parks department staff member to the sports associations, allowing the removal of on-site items/equipment by August 31.

The City Council has not given its authorization to the sports associations for the removal of any items.

All the sports associations have been contacted and asked to halt the removal of items/equipment. City council will discuss and consider this item at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The City will have no other comment on the issue until it is discussed on Tuesday.”

This all comes after the City of Odessa and UTPB failed to reach an agreement on a new lease for the park.

