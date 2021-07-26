Advertisement

City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin’s soccer fields were torn up over the weekend due to an apparent communication issue.

Photos shared by the Odessa American show people working on removing items, including goals, from the fields on Sunday.

The parties involved have not been identified.

However, attorneys for UTPB informed the City of Odessa last week that only the City may remove structures from the fields.

The City of Odessa released the following statement on Sunday night:

“The City of Odessa is aware of an email sent on June 7 from a Parks department staff member to the sports associations, allowing the removal of on-site items/equipment by August 31.

The City Council has not given its authorization to the sports associations for the removal of any items.

All the sports associations have been contacted and asked to halt the removal of items/equipment. City council will discuss and consider this item at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The City will have no other comment on the issue until it is discussed on Tuesday.”

This all comes after the City of Odessa and UTPB failed to reach an agreement on a new lease for the park.

Update: the City of Odessa has released a statement that indicates a city employee via email gave permission for sports...

Posted by Odessa American on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Mario Lara.
Arrest made in Midland shooting
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

Latest News

City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
Police lights.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/26
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/26
New Kung Fu Tea opening in Midland
New Boba tea shop opens in Midland