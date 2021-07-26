Advertisement

Bezos offers NASA billions for lunar mission contract

By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The race is on to get back to the moon.

Jeff Bezos is offering NASA up to $2 billion if his rocket company is given a contract for a second human landing system (HLS) to Earth’s nearest neighbor.

In April, the space agency awarded an HLS contract to SpaceX, the company owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Bezos wants to provide a second option.

If granted, Bezos and Blue Origin would build another lunar lander to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since 1972.

In a proposal sent to NASA on Monday, the Amazon founder said he will waive any payments for the next two fiscal years – up to $2 billion.

“Unlike Apollo, our approach is designed to be sustainable and to grow into permanent, affordable lunar operations,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Blue Origin launched its first flight with people into space this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Mario Lara.
Arrest made in Midland shooting
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

Latest News

Wildfire smoke out West is making its way east, impacting air quality.
Western wildfire smoke impacts air thousands of miles away
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Midland County
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Midland County