Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Several people were hurt when a car crashed into a home in Odessa on Sunday night.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the corner of Muskingum and 38th Street just after 8 p.m.

When police arrived, they found an accident involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles had slammed into a home.

Three people in the vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two people who live in the home are okay.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

