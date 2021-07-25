Salvation Army brings Christmas in July with a bake-off

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Salvation Army of Midland has brought the merry and joyful holiday this summer by hosting their first annual Christmas in July bake-off.

Candi Gordon, owner of Cand’elish Sweet Treats, has been baking since she was a child and enjoys giving back to the community.

“Christmas is always known as the season of giving, right? so when you can give all year long that’s what we’re looking for here at the Christmas in july bake-off. we’re able to transfer that season of giving from one part of the year to all year long”, says Gordon.

After years of baking she is proud of the effort that goes into her baking.

“It’s a passion and for people to enjoy what you do. to enjoy the hard work you and the love you put in your food and you see the reaction on their face. It is a blessing to continue to do that”, says Gordon.

This event reminds people and contestants of the importance of giving back to people in need.

“Working and getting ready for this event. It drains you but the moment you walk through those doors and you realize why you’re here and why we’re here. We’re here to raise money for the salvation army. All of that goes away. and so you plug into your source. You plug into that power source within you and say hey “I’m going to do this!” I’m going to greet these people and be happy that they’re here, that they’ve come out to do exactly what I came out to do and that’s support the salvation army”, says Gordon.

For Lieutenant Robert Coniston at The Salvation Army of Midland, he wants to assure everyone The Salvation Army isn’t just active during the Christmas season.

“We wanted to do an event to just be out there again and say “Hey… We’re still here”. Our programs go year long but most importantly I just remember going to my event planner and saying “Let’s do something fun” Right? We wanted to do something that people get excited for. We’ve been cooped up too long. Let’s laugh. Let’s smile and let’s eat some good sugar”, says Coniston.

The non-profit provides more than just hope, but also a chance to get people back on their feet.

“The Salvation Army is like a beacon of hope. you know because there are so many things that they can help individuals with. We can help with utility bills. We can help with food. We can help with clothing. just different things, so if there’s anybody out there that needs it. for sure. just look up The Salvation Army”, says Monica Gomez, the Event Coordinator at the Salvation Army of Midland.

All proceeds from today’s event go back to help fund salvation army services.

