Advertisement

Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle

Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for two people who they say assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Sonic at 2636 JBS Parkway on Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they learned that a man and woman had assaulted employees at the restaurant. The victims told police that the man had returned and threatened them with a rifle as well.

The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown above is asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0011711.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
William Fraiser, 28.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary in Midland
Kayla Mitchell, 30, and Tammy Johnson, 50.
Odessa police searching for missing women
Officers found close to $500,000 in bundles hidden in the wall of a commercial bus.
Drivers arrested after CBP officers find nearly $500,000 in cash hidden on bus
Cole Moody, 18.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen in Midland

Latest News

Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Public invited to procession for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett, Friday morning after funeral
Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle
Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle
Big Spring murder arrest
Big Spring murder arrest
Mario Lara.
Arrest made in Midland shooting