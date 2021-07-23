Owner of Grantham Clock Clinic celebrates 100th birthday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Some people are experts on keeping time. Others find themselves with a lot of time on their hands.

Charlie Grantham has a little bit of both.

Some may simply know Charlie as a clock repairman. The Grantham Clock Clinic has been a staple of the Odessa community for years.

Friday, on his 100th birthday, Charlie took the time to share his story.

“When I was younger, I couldn’t get outside and play with the other boys, and I would just look for something to do, and one day, I got to looking at a clock.”

Charlie, a real-life father of time, says his passion started in his spare time.

“I decided I wanted to see what was inside of it, what made it work, so I took it apart.”

For more than 60 years, he’s done just that.

“Probably in my lifetime by working here, I’ve probably have repaired 5000 clocks.”

Born in Tell, Texas, in 1921, Charlie dealt with some health issues while growing up.

“I had a lot of problems when I was young, I had asthma really bad, and I had trouble getting enough air in my breath.”

He says the only way to overcome his asthma was to rely heavily on his faith.

“I prayed that he would help me, be able to breathe better. Work and get around and do whatever he wanted me to do.”

Now, decades later, Charlie’s passion for repairing clocks and watches keeps on ticking. He says he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Work until I enjoy it. When I don’t enjoy it anymore, it’s time to quit.”

Charlie says his secret to a long life is ‘having an interest in the work you’re doing and enjoy doing it, that’s the important part of life.’

Happy birthday, Charlie!

