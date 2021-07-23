Advertisement

New animal shelter coming to Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Abandoned animals in Odessa will soon have a new place to call home.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the City of Odessa’s new animal shelter on Friday morning.

The new building is being built next to the old animal shelter, which was built back in 1975.

Odessa Chief of Police Mike Gerke says the new facility will benefit humans and furry friends alike.

“We’re going to have a building, we’re going to have a facility that is going to provide great housing for these animals, it’s going to provide a great working environment for our city employees, which is extremely important, right? It’s going to be a facility that I think all citizens can be very proud of,” said Chief Gerke.

Construction on the facility is expected to be completed sometime next summer.

