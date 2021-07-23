Advertisement

Midland ISD surprising students who qualify as homeless ahead of new school year

By Camila Rueda
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Family Service Center hit the road to surprise students who qualify as homeless with a gift before the new school year kicks off.

A brand new backpack is something every student looks forward to, but it’s something that wouldn’t be possible for some students without this program.

“This hot pink for Wesley?”

Students got backpacks filled with new school supplies, hygiene bags and even some lunch.

“There’s so many barriers to school attendance that I think with these small comforts that we can offer to these children it brings a bit of normalcy and they can go back to school comfortable,” said Chalace Phillips, a Family Support Specialist with Midland ISD.

In November, this program started out serving five families. Now they’re making sure the needs of more than 300 students are met every single month.

Midland ISD says there are several ways that students can qualify as homeless.

“Sometimes it’s just that they’re doubled up so they move in with a friend or a family member they could live in a shelter they could live in a hotel there are many different ways they could qualify,” said Phillips.

Stacy Silva currently has her niece and nephew living with her. She says she’s seen the impact of the Family Service Center firsthand.

“It reminds me of when I was younger, and we were unfortunate, so it hits home,” said Silva.

And for those on the other side, it means just as much.

“It’s not just a job for me; it’s a passion. And so it’s turned into my life’s mission, I love it,” said Phillips.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
William Fraiser, 28.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary in Midland
Kayla Mitchell, 30, and Tammy Johnson, 50.
Odessa police searching for missing women
Luis Hernandez Jr., 49.
Man charged in Big Spring homicide
Officers found close to $500,000 in bundles hidden in the wall of a commercial bus.
Drivers arrested after CBP officers find nearly $500,000 in cash hidden on bus

Latest News

The Odessa Police Department's Honor Guard attended Sergeant Josh Bartlett's funeral in Lubbock.
Celebration of Life held for fallen Lubbock County Sergeant Josh Bartlett
INTERVIEW: "Guys and Dolls" opens Friday night at Permian Playhouse
“Guys and Dolls” opens Friday night at Permian Playhouse
INTERVIEW: "Guys and Dolls" opens Friday night at Permian Playhouse
INTERVIEW: "Guys and Dolls" opens Friday night at Permian Playhouse
Groundbreaking held for new Odessa Animal Shelter
New animal shelter coming to Odessa