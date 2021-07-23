Advertisement

Celebration of Life held for fallen Lubbock County Sergeant Josh Bartlett

The Odessa Police Department's Honor Guard attended Sergeant Josh Bartlett's funeral in Lubbock.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - A fallen sergeant with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was laid to rest on Friday.

Sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett was shot and killed last Thursday in a shootout in Levelland.

Following Friday morning’s funeral, a Celebration of Life was held to remember that Sergeant Bartlett wasn’t just a member of the sheriff’s office.

Friends, family, and law enforcement officers from across the country attended the procession, including the Odessa Police Department’s Honor Guard.

Sergeant Bartlett was a father of four and a husband. He served two tours in Iraq with the U.S. Army.

His life was all about service. A life compelled to act for the betterment of his nation and his community.

“He knew the danger of his calling. And that’s what it was. It was a calling to him. It wasn’t a job. It wasn’t a J-O-B. It was his calling in life to serve people. To serve the less fortunate,” said Reverend Dooley Appleton.

After the service at Trinity Park, Sergeant Bartlett was laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery in Lubbock.

As for the man charged with killing Sergeant Bartlett and injuring three other officers, he was charged with assaulting a federal officer on Friday. He has already been charged with capital murder, a charge that can carry the death penalty.

