Arrest made in Midland shooting

Mario Lara.
Mario Lara.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police have arrested a man for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Thursday night.

Mario Lara has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a third-degree felony.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of Franklin Avenue for a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found one person who had been hurt in a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, identified as Lara, was detained and has now been charged. No other details were released on the shooting.

