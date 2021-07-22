Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Once again temps will remain below normal this afternoon. Highs across the Permian Basin will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Along the Trans Pecos, it will be a little warmer with highs ranging from the lower to mid-90s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and adjacent plains this afternoon.

