Advertisement

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday

By Craig Stewart
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Once again temps will remain below normal this afternoon. Highs across the Permian Basin will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Along the Trans Pecos, it will be a little warmer with highs ranging from the lower to mid-90s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and adjacent plains this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Police investigating homicide after woman was found dead in Big Spring
Cole Moody, 18.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen in Midland
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities at the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases
Timothy Ledesma, 32.
Affidavit: Man arrested after trying to steal truck with teen inside
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 7/15
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/15
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/14
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/14
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/13
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/13
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/12
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/12