Odessa police searching for missing women

Kayla Mitchell, 30, and Tammy Johnson, 50.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with two missing person investigations.

Kayla Mitchell, 30, was last seen on Sunday, July 11, in the 4200 block of Angus.

She is 5′3 and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Tammy Johnson, 50, was last seen several months ago in the 3000 block of East Highway 80.

She is 5′2 and weighs approximately 260 pounds.

Police say the cases are unrelated. Anyone with information on either missing person is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

