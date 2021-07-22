Advertisement

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary in Midland

William Fraiser, 28.
William Fraiser, 28.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A California man has been sentenced after being found guilty of a burglary case in Midland.

According to a release, 28-year-old William Fraiser was on trial facing charges of Burglary of a Habitation and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction.

On Wednesday night, a jury found Fraiser guilty and sentenced him to serve 20 years in prison.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that officers were called to an apartment back on November 10, 2019. When police arrived, they found that Fraiser had been arguing with his ex-girlfriend and reportedly assaulted her.

The next day, Fraiser returned to the victim’s apartment, where he kicked open her door and attacked her. The victim’s 911 call recorded her screams, according to the release.

Fraiser then went through her apartment and took several items before hitting the victim again and leaving. The victim ran to a neighbor to call 911 again.

Fraiser was eventually arrested in California on a warrant.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorneys Evans Miller and Kyle McCardle. Midland attorney Ed Shelby represented Fraiser.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Police investigating homicide after woman was found dead in Big Spring
Cole Moody, 18.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen in Midland
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities at the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases
Timothy Ledesma, 32.
Affidavit: Man arrested after trying to steal truck with teen inside
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant

Latest News

Kayla Mitchell, 30, and Tammy Johnson, 50.
Odessa police searching for missing women
INTERVIEW: Governor's Commission for Women looking to help business owners
Governor’s Commission for Women looking to help business owners
INTERVIEW: Governor's Commission for Women looking to help business owners
INTERVIEW: Governor's Commission for Women looking to help business owners
Josh Bartlett
Public invited to procession for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett, Friday morning after funeral