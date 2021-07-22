Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for burglary in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A California man has been sentenced after being found guilty of a burglary case in Midland.

According to a release, 28-year-old William Fraiser was on trial facing charges of Burglary of a Habitation and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction.

On Wednesday night, a jury found Fraiser guilty and sentenced him to serve 20 years in prison.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that officers were called to an apartment back on November 10, 2019. When police arrived, they found that Fraiser had been arguing with his ex-girlfriend and reportedly assaulted her.

The next day, Fraiser returned to the victim’s apartment, where he kicked open her door and attacked her. The victim’s 911 call recorded her screams, according to the release.

Fraiser then went through her apartment and took several items before hitting the victim again and leaving. The victim ran to a neighbor to call 911 again.

Fraiser was eventually arrested in California on a warrant.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorneys Evans Miller and Kyle McCardle. Midland attorney Ed Shelby represented Fraiser.

