Drivers arrested after CBP officers find nearly $500,000 in cash hidden on bus

PRESIDIO, Texas (KOSA) - Two men were arrested this week after being found with just under $500,000 in cash while trying to leave the country.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers were working at the Presidio port of entry on Tuesday when they stopped a commercial bus.

An x-ray scan of the bus revealed anomalies in a wall behind the restroom on the bus. Officers searched the wall and found 14 bundles of cash.

A total of $465,755 was found in the bundles.

The two bus drivers, both men from Mexico, were arrested. The bus passengers were released.

“The majority of CBP’s work involves the processing of people and items entering the U.S. from abroad however CBP also routinely conducts operations to stop the flow of unreported currency, weapons, ammunition and other items from leaving the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “I commend the CBP officers and HSI agents who working together made this significant intercept.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that there is no limit to the amount of money you can carry while crossing the border, but you must declare currency in excess of $10,000.

