AP source: Texas, Oklahoma talk to SEC about joining league

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the NCAA college football Big 12 media days Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas and Oklahoma have had discussions with the Southeastern Conference about leaving the Big 12.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the two schools have talked about switching conferences with SEC officials, but no formal invitations have been extended.

The person also tells the AP that Texas initiated the discussions. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the two schools all declined comment.

Such a move would give the SEC 16 football teams. It would be a devastating blow to the 10-member Big 12.

