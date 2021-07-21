Unseasonably mild temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Another afternoon with unseasonably mild temps. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico. Across the Trans Pecos and western Permian Basin temps will be near 90 to the lower 90s. There will be a very slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Big Bend and lower Trans Pecos.

