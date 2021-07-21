Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a teen last month.

Cole Moody, 18, has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street back on June 14 for a report of a shooting. As officers made their way to the scene, a person called, saying a man had been shot and that he had dropped him in the alley behind a convenience store at Wall and O Street.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Brycen Richardson, who had been shot in the chest. Richardson was taken to an emergency room, where he died from his injuries.

Police received another call from a teen, identified as Moody, who spoke with a sergeant with the department.

According to the affidavit, Moody told police that he had arranged for Richardson and himself to sell a gun to others but had decided they would rob the other group.

Moody said that Richardson shot at the other people to try and steal their money when the other group returned fire, shooting Richardson in the chest. The affidavit states that Moody admitted to dropping Richardson off in the alley and calling 911 for help before leaving.

Moody was then charged and arrested for murder in connection with Richardson’s death. His bond has been set at $1 million.

