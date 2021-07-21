Police investigating homicide after woman was found dead in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead just after midnight on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Maria Soto, 46.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of Lloyd at 12:40 a.m. for an unresponsive victim.

When police arrived, they found a woman, identified as Soto, who had died. An investigation led police to believe her death is suspicious.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS (8477) or use the P3tips.com software to submit your tip online.

