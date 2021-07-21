Advertisement

Odessa College celebrating 75th anniversary

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College announced Wednesday that it plans to spend the entire year celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The celebration will begin on September 1, with events including the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 83,000 square-foot science building.

Students, staff, alumni and retirees are all invited to join in on the celebration.

The first night of celebrations will wrap up with a special performance by the Little River Band at the Ector Theatre.

