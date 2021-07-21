Mountain Bike Trail opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Biking enthusiasts, listen up! Riders now have a new trail to enjoy in Midland.

The lush site, located on FM 307 just before I-20, has two trails: A beginner and an intermediate course.

Members of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association say it’s a gorgeous spot for bikers, whether they’re new or experienced.

“It’s unique. It’s a big green belt. The trails are nice and smooth, and it’s going to be fun for everybody,” said Stephen Mitchell, the Mountain Bike Director for PBBA.

Work on the trails has been underway for about a year.

Midland City Councilwoman Lori Blong says she and her fellow Councilmember Jack Ladd were amazed by the natural beauty in the area.

“Jack and I were both born here in Midland and lived here forever and didn’t even know that this place existed, and we realized that most Midlanders didn’t know that it was here,” said Blong.

That’s why they decided to make sure the rest of the community had the chance to enjoy it.

The councilmembers partnered with the PBBA, and before long local businesses put forward roughly $100,000 to kickstart construction.

“We also see this as one of the first of many private-public partnerships between local foundations and businesses and the City of Midland to be able to elevate public spaces for recreation,” said Blong.

One catch - If you want to enjoy the trial, you will have to pay to join the PBBA.

Membership costs $30 for an individual, or $35 if you sign up the whole family.

“Just come out here and ride the trial and check it out. Walk it, hike it, ride it. Come out. We want people out here to enjoy this place.”

More good news - Blong says there are plans to add even more trails to the system in the coming years.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.