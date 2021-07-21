Advertisement

Mountain Bike Trail opens in Midland

A bicyclist checks out the Mountain Bike Trail in Midland.
A bicyclist checks out the Mountain Bike Trail in Midland.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Biking enthusiasts, listen up! Riders now have a new trail to enjoy in Midland.

The lush site, located on FM 307 just before I-20, has two trails: A beginner and an intermediate course.

Members of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association say it’s a gorgeous spot for bikers, whether they’re new or experienced.

“It’s unique. It’s a big green belt. The trails are nice and smooth, and it’s going to be fun for everybody,” said Stephen Mitchell, the Mountain Bike Director for PBBA.

Work on the trails has been underway for about a year.

Midland City Councilwoman Lori Blong says she and her fellow Councilmember Jack Ladd were amazed by the natural beauty in the area.

“Jack and I were both born here in Midland and lived here forever and didn’t even know that this place existed, and we realized that most Midlanders didn’t know that it was here,” said Blong.

That’s why they decided to make sure the rest of the community had the chance to enjoy it.

The councilmembers partnered with the PBBA, and before long local businesses put forward roughly $100,000 to kickstart construction.

“We also see this as one of the first of many private-public partnerships between local foundations and businesses and the City of Midland to be able to elevate public spaces for recreation,” said Blong.

One catch - If you want to enjoy the trial, you will have to pay to join the PBBA.

Membership costs $30 for an individual, or $35 if you sign up the whole family.

“Just come out here and ride the trial and check it out. Walk it, hike it, ride it. Come out. We want people out here to enjoy this place.”

More good news - Blong says there are plans to add even more trails to the system in the coming years.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ledesma, 32.
Affidavit: Man arrested after trying to steal truck with teen inside
A patient's eye being examed.
Midland doctor seeing a rise in ocular syphilis cases
A Raising Cane's location could be opening in Odessa early next year.
Raising Cane’s looking to bring location to Odessa
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Police lights.
Police investigating homicide after woman was found dead in Big Spring

Latest News

Odessa College celebrating 75th anniversary
Odessa College celebrating 75th anniversary
Odessa College will be celebrating its 75th anniversary later this year.
Odessa College celebrating 75th anniversary
Midland Memorial Hospital.
Midland Memorial preparing to increase staff as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
Cole Moody, 18.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen in Midland