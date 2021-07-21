Advertisement

Midland sisters battle head-to-head at city golf tournament

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Sisters Aspen and Ali Escamilla faced off with each other in match play at the 58th annual Midland Women’s City Golf Tournament.

Aspen plays college golf at Lubbock Christian, while younger sister Ali is the tournament’s reigning champion, and heading into her senior year of high school at Midland Trinity.

Watch the video above to see which Escamilla sister came away with the win, and hear what the girls had to say about playing against each other.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
A Raising Cane's location could be opening in Odessa early next year.
Raising Cane’s looking to bring location to Odessa
Jeff Bezos will be taking off into space from a launch site here in West Texas.
Beam me up, Bezos! Amazon founder to take part in historic space flight from West Texas

Latest News

Aspen and Ali Escamilla
Midland sisters battle head-to-head at city golf tournament
West Texas Warbirds
Warbirds advance to championship game with blowout win
West Texas Warbirds
Warbirds advance to championship game with blowout win
Midland RockHounds pitcher Jared Koenig
RockHounds beat Amarillo, have won 9 of their last 10