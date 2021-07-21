Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Abbott reiterated Tuesday that Texas schoolchildren will not face mask requirements as they return to school later this summer.
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities at the...
Gov. Greg Abbott holds a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities at the Texas Capitol on July 10, 2021.(Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Patrick Svitek
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Gov. Greg Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise again.

“There will be no mask mandate imposed, and the reasons for that are very clear,” Abbott told KPRC in Houston on Tuesday. “There are so many people who have immunities to COVID, whether it be through the vaccination, whether it be through their own exposure and their recovery from it, which would be acquired immunity.”

It would be “inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask,” Abbott said.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors in most settings, the World Health Organization is still encouraging everyone to wear masks while inside.

As the delta variant has spread, some key pandemic indicators have increased in Texas. On Sunday, the state’s positivity rate — the ratio of cases to tests — went above 10% for the first time since February, a threshold that Abbott has previously identified as dangerous.

As of Sunday, 43% of Texans were fully vaccinated.

Abbott lifted the statewide mask requirement in March.

Two months later, he announced he was banning government entities — including public schools — from mandating masks. Abbott reiterated Tuesday that Texas schoolchildren will not face mask requirements as they return to school later this summer.

“Kids will not be forced by government or by schools to wear masks in school,” Abbott said. “They can by parental choice wear a mask, but there will be no government mandate requiring masks.”

Most Read

Timothy Ledesma, 32.
Affidavit: Man arrested after trying to steal truck with teen inside
A patient's eye being examed.
Midland doctor seeing a rise in ocular syphilis cases
A Raising Cane's location could be opening in Odessa early next year.
Raising Cane’s looking to bring location to Odessa
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant

Latest News

Raising Cane's coming to Odessa
Raising Cane's coming to Odessa
Midland aggravated assault arrest
Midland aggravated assault arrest
Police lights.
Police investigating homicide after woman was found dead in Big Spring
UTPB, Odessa Sports Association disagree over agreement on field use
UTPB, Odessa Sports Association disagree over agreement on field use