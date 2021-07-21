Ector County ISD emphasizes leadership ahead of the school year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Many Ector County I.S.D. leaders gathered at Crossroads Church for ‘Leadership University, a three-day event that focuses on improving and building strong guidance.

For Courtnee Hembree, although she has been with E.C.I.S.D. for a decade now as a teacher, she is going into her first year as an Assistant Principal for Reagan Academic Magnet Elementary School. She says that ‘Leadership University’ gave her an idea of what to expect.

“It’s given me really good insight for what I will be doing the next couple of weeks before kids step into the classroom,” Hembree explains.

District Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri, says that leadership within ECISD does not start solely at the top.

“Leadership exists at every level in the organization, so I wouldn’t say that we’re top-down. We receive input from every level of the organization to ultimately make sure that we’re getting better.” Dr. Muri says. For Miss Hembree, ‘Leadership University’ has only made her realize how important every school leader’s role is, including her own as assistant principal, when students head back to school.

“The impact that I have on those teachers is going to be ten-fold into those students. And that was just one of those ‘whoa’ moments for me,” Hembree says.

Dr. Muri also explains how the district works to support leaders like Miss Hembree heading into a school year with so many unknowns.

“We do this work together, whether principal or superintendent, board member - Whatever the role may happen to be, none of us can do this work on our own. It’s the power of collective greatness. Together we will be a better organization,” says Dr. Muri. Ector County ISD’s ‘Leadership University wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Muri also explained that they provide everyone who attended with an online survey so they can get feedback on events like these.

You can view the ECISD 2021-2022 Academic Calendar here.

