ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Warbirds defeated the Arlington Longhorns 70-6 on Saturday to advance to the Lone Star Series Championship Game.

The championship game is against Amarillo at 7 p.m. on Saturday July 19 at the Ector County Coliseum.

Watch the video above for highlights from Saturday’s win.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.