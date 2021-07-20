Raising Cane’s looking to bring location to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A popular chicken chain could be coming to Odessa as soon as next year.

Raising Cane’s tells CBS7 that they are in the final stages of the permitting process to build a restaurant near 42nd Street and Wendover Avenue.

Once approved, construction will begin later this year with the goal of opening the restaurant in the spring of 2022,

A Raising Cane’s location opened in Midland back in February.

