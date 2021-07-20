Advertisement

Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment

Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and...
Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.(Source: AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A self-styled pet rescuer has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty.

She’s also banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.

Investigators say Smilen began hoarding street cats inside her small efficiency apartment.

A horrible smell brought police there in 2018.

They found some cats emaciated and malnourished.

Others were dead for months, and evidence suggested some cats had eaten others to survive.

There was plenty of food, but they hadn’t been fed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
Ali Cross of the Austin Cheer squad waves a trans flag while her squad mates hold her up on the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll soon unveil plan to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender children
The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff...
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
Michele Meyers was driving home when her car fell into a sinkhole along Birdwell Lane.
Big Spring woman feeling lucky to be unharmed after driving into sinkhole

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launched successfully Tuesday.
Blue Origin launch: Booster lands back on Earth