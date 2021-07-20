Advertisement

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home
Ali Cross of the Austin Cheer squad waves a trans flag while her squad mates hold her up on the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll soon unveil plan to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender children
The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff...
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
Michele Meyers was driving home when her car fell into a sinkhole along Birdwell Lane.
Big Spring woman feeling lucky to be unharmed after driving into sinkhole

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
Ector County ISD holding registration events this week
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death