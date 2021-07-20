Midland County commissioners passes two motions today that aim to help those still dealing with septic tank issues

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Some people in Midland County who are still dealing with the fallout due to last month’s flooding will be able to get help as soon as Tuesday.

Midland County commissioners passed two motions today that aim to help those still dealing with septic tank issues caused by flooding.

One motion passed by county commissioners will allow crews to start pumping the flooded septic tanks immediately, and the other motion decides who will be eligible.

“Our concern is the health and safety of the folks who still have standing water on their property,” said Commissioner Luis Sanchez of Precinct 3.

Commissioner Luis Sanchez said about 60 people are still affected in the areas of Cotton Flat Road, County Road 17, County Road 20, and other areas.

The county will work with local septic companies to clear out residence septic tanks at no cost to them.

But residents have to meet certain criteria.

“The commissioner’s court has already passed the other thing is that it must be in the current floodway. Another criteria are that those folks must be in standing water for at least 72 hours which is three days. The other one is that that the water is no longer the water is no longer flowing actually damn dog it’s actually damned up in these areas,” said Sanchez.

Ultimately, Midland County Emergency Management will approve and make the final decision under their investigation.

“We’ve got the area mapped out that we’re going to concentrate on, and that’s what we’re going to do walk around explain to people what’s going to happen and get them in contact with the septic company, and we’ll foot the bill,” said Justin Brunch, Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator.

In next week’s court, commissioners expect to have an update of the clean-up progress, which is expected to take up to three weeks to complete.

