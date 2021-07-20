Advertisement

Midland County commissioners passes two motions today that aim to help those still dealing with septic tank issues

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Some people in Midland County who are still dealing with the fallout due to last month’s flooding will be able to get help as soon as Tuesday.

Midland County commissioners passed two motions today that aim to help those still dealing with septic tank issues caused by flooding.

One motion passed by county commissioners will allow crews to start pumping the flooded septic tanks immediately, and the other motion decides who will be eligible.

“Our concern is the health and safety of the folks who still have standing water on their property,” said Commissioner Luis Sanchez of Precinct 3.

Commissioner Luis Sanchez said about 60 people are still affected in the areas of Cotton Flat Road, County Road 17, County Road 20, and other areas.

The county will work with local septic companies to clear out residence septic tanks at no cost to them.

But residents have to meet certain criteria.

“The commissioner’s court has already passed the other thing is that it must be in the current floodway. Another criteria are that those folks must be in standing water for at least 72 hours which is three days. The other one is that that the water is no longer the water is no longer flowing actually damn dog it’s actually damned up in these areas,” said Sanchez.

Ultimately, Midland County Emergency Management will approve and make the final decision under their investigation.

“We’ve got the area mapped out that we’re going to concentrate on, and that’s what we’re going to do walk around explain to people what’s going to happen and get them in contact with the septic company, and we’ll foot the bill,” said Justin Brunch, Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator.

In next week’s court, commissioners expect to have an update of the clean-up progress, which is expected to take up to three weeks to complete.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
The newly-renovated Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland.
Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini-golf course reopens after renovations
Oil Patch Kids Golf Tournament
Oil Patch Kids host 37th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for kids
An overnight shooting at a Houston hotel has left two dead.
Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Latest News

West Texas Warbirds
Warbirds advance to championship game with blowout win
Midland County commissioners passes two motions today that aim to help those still dealing with...
Midland County commissioners passes two motions today that aim to help those still dealing with sept
33 lead foundation
33 Lead Foundation to host annual golf tournament
Jeff Bezos will be taking off into space from a launch site here in West Texas.
Beam me up, Bezos! Amazon founder to take part in historic space flight from West Texas