Ector County ISD holding registration events this week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is holding several registration events this week as the start of the new school year nears.

The third and final Registration Roadshow stop will be held this Friday. According to ECISD, the Roadshow is for parents who have limited or no internet access and need help getting their kids registered for school. The Roadshow will be held at Music City Mall between the movie theater and At Home from 1-7 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday, ECISD will be hosting face-to-face registration for Pre-K students. The events will be hosted by the Carver Early Education Center at 600 College Avenue and the Lamar Early Education Center at 501 Lettie Lee Avenue. Both of the events are for three-year-old and four-year-old children.

The events will be open from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday and from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday.

ECISD’s online registration portal will reopen on Thursday. Registration information can be found online here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.