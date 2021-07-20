Advertisement

Affidavit: Man arrested after trying to steal truck with teen inside

Timothy Ledesma, 32.
Timothy Ledesma, 32.(Midland County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested after authorities say he tried to steal a truck while a teenager was still sitting inside it.

Timothy Ledesma, 32, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and one count of Robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to the Kent Kwik at 3310 West Wall Street on Sunday afternoon for a disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Ledesma, on his knees in front of the store. Ledesma reportedly had blood covering his face, so officers went into the store to see if anyone else needed help.

Officers then spoke with a man who said he and his son had stopped at the gas station to grab a few drinks before heading to work. He told officers he was inside the store when the clerk began yelling at him to help his son.

According to the affidavit, the man looked outside to see Ledesma in his truck punching his teenage son. He then ran out and started fighting Ledesma while his truck rolled into the store.

The man told officers that Ledesma then threw beer bottles and other objects at him and everyone else in the store. He was hit in the face with a bottle and was stabbed in the arm with a pair of scissors, the affidavit states.

That’s when another man walked into the store with a gun and helped get people outside. Even then, the man said that Ledesma followed him out and continued to throw bottles.

Officers also spoke with the man’s son, who said he was sitting in the truck when Ledesma jumped in the driver’s seat and told him, “It would be nice if you let me have this truck.”

The teenager reached to grab the keys out of the ignition and tried to get out of the truck when Ledesman allegedly began punching him in the head. According to the affidavit, the teen was able to get out and run inside the store, where he watched his dad fight Ledesma.

Ledesma was taken to the emergency room for treatment, where officers say he tried to hit a doctor and later banged his head against a window as he was being taken to the Midland County Jail. He was then charged and arrested.

