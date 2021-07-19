New ‘Bridal and Quinceañera’ Expo comes to Odessa Marriott Hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Whether you’re planning a big birthday, wedding, or just a party, it’s not always easy to get organized.

An event at the Odessa Marriott Hotel aimed to make that experience a little less stressful.

“Miraculously… this only took us about three months”, says an organizer from the ‘Bridal and Quinceañera’ Experience Show.

For big events, it’s all about “lights. camera. action.” but in order to get to the show, dozens of people have to put in the work and that work could all be done at the Odessa Marriott this afternoon.

For Stephani Juarez from Popsi Midland, she says it’s all about helping people.

“It feels really good to be able to take a special event like this like a wedding or quinceanera where it can be exciting but also stressful. Being able to take a little bit of that stress away because they know we’ve got it handled and we see their vision and we’re going to bring it to life”, says Juarez.

When it comes to being hired for an event, meeting a deadline may cause people to work faster as the show must go on.

“It’s a rush because I know looks are just balloons but there’s a lot of work that goes behind the scenes to get the look that we’re going for. we got to find the best quality balloons you know to put out there and make sure that they are shiny and will last. Putting the design together from the drawing board and into real life”, says Juarez.

Many people across West Texas came to the Odessa Marriott Hotel to see the creative ways many vendors are bringing guests an exciting experience.

“It feels great to be here with every other vendor. Everyone here is amazing. They’ve got beautiful work. We see a lot of them throughout the year as well just because we will do events together, so it’s nice to recognize a few familiar faces and new ones as well” says, Juarez.

It’s events like these the Odessa Marriott Hotel revels in helping the community by helping people and businesses.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Patrick Francis Martincic at the Odessa Marriott Hotel, says, “This building is a showpiece here in this area and we’re just glad that we can bring as many people as we can. Not just to enjoy the wedding quinceanera experience that we’re throwing but just to see what the hotel is all about.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.