Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed, and four others were hurt in a crash in Ector County on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Terrazas, 19, of Midland.

DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 302 at 10 p.m. on Sunday. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge Charger.

Four people were in the Charger at the time of the crash. One passenger, identified as Terrazas, died at the scene. The driver and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says that both vehicles were traveling west on the highway. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler had slowed down to turn into a parking lot when it has hit from behind by the Charger.

According to DPS, Terrazas was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

