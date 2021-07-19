Advertisement

Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed, and four others were hurt in a crash in Ector County on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Terrazas, 19, of Midland.

DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 302 at 10 p.m. on Sunday. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge Charger.

Four people were in the Charger at the time of the crash. One passenger, identified as Terrazas, died at the scene. The driver and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says that both vehicles were traveling west on the highway. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler had slowed down to turn into a parking lot when it has hit from behind by the Charger.

According to DPS, Terrazas was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
The newly-renovated Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland.
Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini-golf course reopens after renovations
Oil Patch Kids Golf Tournament
Oil Patch Kids host 37th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for kids
West Texas Food Bank
Produce Pod to make long-awaited debut for West Texas Food Bank
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

Latest News

The Main Building at University of Texas at Austin.
UT hired consultant for up to $1.1 million to revamp battered image of “Eyes of Texas” song
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/19
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/19
Odessa Marriott Hotel
New ‘Bridal and Quinceañera’ Expo comes to Odessa Marriott Hotel
Odessa Marriott Hotel
Odessa Marriott Hotel: 'Bridal and Quinceanera' Experience