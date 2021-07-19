Advertisement

Funeral to be held Friday morning for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett

Josh Bartlett
Josh Bartlett(Josh Bartlett)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Celebration of Life service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett will be held Friday morning, 10 a.m. at Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Ave. in Lubbock.

Graveside service to follow at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Garden, 5740 19th Street in Lubbock.

GOFUNDME: Memorial fund for SGT Josh Bartlett’s Family

Bartlett, the SWAT commander for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, was shot during a standoff on Thursday afternoon and died from his injuries.

Joshua Blake Bartlett was born on August 19, 1982 and passed away on July 15, 2021. He leaves behind a wife and three sons.

Joshua Blake Bartlett was born on August 19, 1982 and passed away on July 15, 2021. He leaves...
Joshua Blake Bartlett was born on August 19, 1982 and passed away on July 15, 2021. He leaves behind a wife and three sons.(Resthaven Funeral Home)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
The newly-renovated Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland.
Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini-golf course reopens after renovations
Oil Patch Kids Golf Tournament
Oil Patch Kids host 37th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for kids
West Texas Food Bank
Produce Pod to make long-awaited debut for West Texas Food Bank
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

Latest News

The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff...
Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
The Main Building at University of Texas at Austin.
UT hired consultant for up to $1.1 million to revamp battered image of “Eyes of Texas” song
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/19
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/19
Odessa Marriott Hotel
New ‘Bridal and Quinceañera’ Expo comes to Odessa Marriott Hotel