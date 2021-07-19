Advertisement

Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff...
The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday, July 17, 2021, just days before Bezos plans to launch into space from the Blue Origin spaceport about 25 miles outside of the West Texas town.(Sean Murphy | AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — For years, the official letterhead for the small town of Van Horn read simply: “Farming, ranching, mining.” And while there is still some of that in this far West Texas community, there’s another booming business in its midst: space tourism.

The sprawling spaceport of Blue Origin, the company founded by business magnate Jeff Bezos in 2000, is located about 25 miles outside of this town of about 1,800 residents.

Located on what was once desolate desert ranchland, the company on Tuesday plans to launch four people into space from the compound, including Bezos.

