Big Spring woman feeling lucky to be unharmed after driving into sinkhole

Michele Meyers was driving home when her car fell into a sinkhole along Birdwell Lane.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - A woman in Big Spring says she’s lucky to be unharmed after she accidentally drove into a sinkhole on Friday night.

“I’m very lucky I was only going one mile an hour. Had I been going any faster, it would’ve been worse. I might not have been able to get out. It was scary. It was scary,” said Michele Meyers.

Meyers was on her way home when she saw high floodwater on Birdwell Lane.

She says she tried to turn around to avoid driving through the water, but her front tire hit the edge of an unmarked sinkhole.

The next thing she knew, her car was sinking, and water was rushing around her.

“This hole was covered. There were no cones. There was nothing here. As I was turning around, my front tire hit it, and it slammed me around, and I ended up in the hole with water gushing up over me. I couldn’t get out. I couldn’t get out by myself,” said Meyers.

Meyers says she was panicking, but a woman passing by stopped to help her out of the car.

Her car wasn’t so lucky. Meyers says she saw her engine spark, and now the vehicle is a total loss.

“My car, it’s wasted. The engine was running when it happened, and water just started coming in. It was up to the dash, and my engine just said boom, then nothing. Couple little sparks came out, and it was over,” said Meyers.

Meyers says she hopes her experience will lead to sinkholes around the city being fixed.

