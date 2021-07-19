Advertisement

Beam me up, Bezos! Amazon founder to take part in historic space flight from West Texas

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - The small West Texas town of Van Horn is making national headlines.

The aerospace company Blue Origins, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, will send four people into space on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 18-year-old Oliver Daemon and aviator Wally Funk will all be taking part in the historic flight aboard the New Shepard.

The mission will launch from a Blue Origins site located about 30 minutes outside of Van Horn.

CBS7 will be with you every step of the way for this historic launch.

Joshua Skinner will continue to bring live updates on Wake Up West Texas Tuesday morning.

You will also be able to follow our live coverage on the CBS7 Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
The newly-renovated Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland.
Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini-golf course reopens after renovations
Oil Patch Kids Golf Tournament
Oil Patch Kids host 37th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for kids
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

Latest News

Blue Origin rocket to launch near Van Horn on Tuesday
Blue Origin rocket to launch near Van Horn on Tuesday
Michele Meyers was driving home when her car fell into a sinkhole along Birdwell Lane.
Big Spring woman feeling lucky to be unharmed after driving into sinkhole
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Ali Cross of the Austin Cheer squad waves a trans flag while her squad mates hold her up on the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll soon unveil plan to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender children