Advertisement

66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home

Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.(Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 66-year-old man was killed by a dog after climbing into a house in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim, whose identity has not been released, climbed into the window of a home in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue on Sunday, July 18 around 6:41 p.m.

Police say he was possibly attacked by a dog inside the home.

WVUE reported that the victim was discovered by residents and pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner.

Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.

Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive with wounds to both arms.

The family’s small pitbull was found inside with blood on his body.

The Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) took custody of the dog.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Midland man killed, four others hurt in crash outside of Odessa
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
The newly-renovated Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland.
Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini-golf course reopens after renovations
Oil Patch Kids Golf Tournament
Oil Patch Kids host 37th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for kids
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded

Latest News

Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks skid, yields sink as virus fears shake global markets
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say