Produce Pod to make long-awaited debut for West Texas Food Bank

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It took longer than expected, but the West Texas Food Bank is finally rolling out the Produce Pod, designed to bring fresh produce to rural areas of West Texas.

The Produce Pod project was put on hold during the pandemic, but is now ready to help the underserved, rural areas of the 19 counties served by the food bank.

The project is a collaboration with Chevron and also includes the Community Kitchen, which pre-COVID was serving around 1,500 children through Kids Café and other summer feeding programs.

The Produce Pod launch is expected to take place Monday morning at the Martin County Food Pantry at 10 o’clock.

