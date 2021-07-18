OPD gets new bulletproof vests

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The job of a police officer in Odessa is getting a little safer.

The Odessa Police Department is receiving forty-eight new vests. The order for which was approved by the city council earlier this week.

The new gear is costing a little over one-hundred six thousand dollars.

Donations made by the non-profit ‘Bustin’ for Badges’ will help pay for a chunk of that price tag.

The vests will include a rifle plate, which provides more protection.

Chief Michael Gerke at the Odessa Police Department said the vests need to be switched over after a certain period of time.

“Vests have a life of about 5 years, so every 5 years a vest has to be replaced. So it’s an ongoing expense and what you don’t want to do is replace all two hundred vests at one time. So it’s a staggered process”, says Gerke.

Gerke added the new vests will be arriving within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.