OPD gets new bulletproof vests

Vehículo del Departamento de Policía de Odessa. (Cbs 7 Foto de archivo) (KOSA)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The job of a police officer in Odessa is getting a little safer.

The Odessa Police Department is receiving forty-eight new vests. The order for which was approved by the city council earlier this week.

The new gear is costing a little over one-hundred six thousand dollars.

Donations made by the non-profit ‘Bustin’ for Badges’ will help pay for a chunk of that price tag.

The vests will include a rifle plate, which provides more protection.

Chief Michael Gerke at the Odessa Police Department said the vests need to be switched over after a certain period of time.

“Vests have a life of about 5 years, so every 5 years a vest has to be replaced. So it’s an ongoing expense and what you don’t want to do is replace all two hundred vests at one time. So it’s a staggered process”, says Gerke.

Gerke added the new vests will be arriving within the next few weeks.

