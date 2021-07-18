Oil Patch Kids host 37th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money for kids

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A local non-profit spent the past couple of days raising money to help children in need across the Permian Basin via a golf tournament.

Susan McHughes has been on the board of Oil Patch Kids for over twenty-seven years.

But her experience with children goes back even further. Before that, she worked for child protective services. That’s when she started volunteering for Oil Patch Kids.

“So I wasn’t necessarily a board member. I was just a volunteer at that point and a recipient and then it was just such a great cause and we raised 12,500 the very first year”, says McHughes

That was 1994, after seeing how successful the first golf tournament was, the organization realized how this opportunity can truly make an impact on the community.

“And we’re like this is something. we gotta keep this going. to date. We’ve raise with the twenty-seven years total. We’ve given out over two million dollars to the Permian Basin”, says McHughes.

She says that the money raised this weekend will help abused, neglected, and exploited children across the Permian Basin.

“This weekend is all about supporting the children and having a lot of fun, so anybody can play. If you have not played before very well or you’re just not very good at it. That’s fine. Come out and play”, says McHughes

The chairman of Oil Patch Kids, Robert Booth, says, that it takes an entire team to put on an event for a good cause.

“People move here to work and not very long after they’re here they join organizations like ours because they realize what it does and what it takes to be able successful at this. It takes a community. We got a board of twenty-five of us counting our volunteers but without our community and our sponsors and our player. We couldn’t raise the money for the children”, says Booth.

McHughes says that there were over three-hundred-fifty players out during the golf tournament this weekend.

