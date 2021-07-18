Advertisement

Midland Downtown Farmers Market partners with Rainbow Room for school drive

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 18, 2021
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Downtown Farmers Market is teaming up with a non-profit of its own to help provide a school drive for needy kids.

The Rainbow Room started the ‘Back to School Drive’ at the beginning of July and is running through the rest of the month.

The non-profit’s goal is to acquire up to 400 backpacks for kids.

The coordinator of the Rainbow Room, Jannine Seymour, knows the back-to-school season is an exciting time for kids and this event will help children feel more connected to it.

“Most of us adults have been parents and we know that it’s school supply season and its exciting for the kids and even if we don’t have children we’ve all been a child and we have gotten excited about school supplies and so we know that is something that goes on every year and we want everyone to feel apart of that that even the kids that are currently in care”, says Seymour.

The drop-off location is located at the museum of the southwest each Saturday from 8 am through 12 pm at the Midland Downtown Farmers Market.

The last day to donate is July 29th.

Click here, for more information on donating.

