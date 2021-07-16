Permian’s Teo Banks explains decision to put off pro baseball in favor of college
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After being drafted by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, recent Permian High School graduate Teo Banks chose to continue his plan of playing baseball and going to school at Tulane University.
Watch the video above to hear what Banks had to say about being drafted, and why he chose college over the MLB, at least for now.
