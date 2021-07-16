Advertisement

One-mile run planned to honor Sgt. killed in Levelland SWAT standoff

Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.
Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.(KCBD Photo)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A one-mile run is being organized to honor LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A group will meet at 10th Street and Ave. G in Lubbock for parking.

The organizer, Charlee Jennings, says everyone is welcome to walk, run, sprint, or even push a stroller to honor a fallen hero.

Running 4 Heroes will also be holding a run in Florida to honor Sgt. Bartlett as well.

The run will start at Avenue G and Main Street in Lubbock. The group will run two laps around the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder
Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29.
Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Firefighters responded to a major fire in the 1300 block of Redbud on Thursday.
Fire causes major damage to Odessa home

Latest News

ANDREWS WASTE
Midland RockHounds pitcher Jared Koenig
RockHounds beat Amarillo, have won 9 of their last 10
Teo Banks
Permian’s Teo Banks explains decision to put off pro baseball in favor of college
LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
Honoring fallen LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett