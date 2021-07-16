One-mile run planned to honor Sgt. killed in Levelland SWAT standoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A one-mile run is being organized to honor LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett on Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

A group will meet at 10th Street and Ave. G in Lubbock for parking.

The organizer, Charlee Jennings, says everyone is welcome to walk, run, sprint, or even push a stroller to honor a fallen hero.

Running 4 Heroes will also be holding a run in Florida to honor Sgt. Bartlett as well.

The run will start at Avenue G and Main Street in Lubbock. The group will run two laps around the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.