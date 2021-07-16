Advertisement

Hubble Space Telescope fixed after month of no science

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, following a tricky, remote repair job by NASA.

The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted.

NASA initially suspected a 1980s-era computer as the source of the problem. But after the backup payload computer also failed, flight controllers at Maryland’s Goddard Space Flight Center focused on the science instruments’ bigger and more encompassing command and data unit, installed by spacewalking astronauts in 2009.

Engineers successfully switched to the backup equipment Thursday, and the crucial payload computer kicked in. NASA said Friday that science observations should resume quickly, if everything goes well.

A similar switch took place in 2008 after part of the older system failed.

“Congrats to the team!” NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen tweeted.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe. NASA launched five repair missions to the telescope during the space shuttle program. The final tuneup was in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, by year’s end.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder
Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29.
Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Firefighters responded to a major fire in the 1300 block of Redbud on Thursday.
Fire causes major damage to Odessa home

Latest News

"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
CDC leader: US in ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
CDC director: Becoming 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Largest wildfire in Oregon expands further; new evacuations
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Rescuers rush to help as Europe’s flood toll surpasses 125