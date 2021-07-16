Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini golf course reopens after renovations

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For people looking for a fun family get-together, or maybe just a date night, the Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland has officially reopened.

CBS7 reporter and amateur golfer Joshua Skinner took a trip out to the course to give you a preview.

After years of renovations, Green Acres has finally reopened. Hallelujah!

“It’s a relief to be to this point.”

Chris Beard is a partner at the putt putt - er - mini golf course.

“There’s mini golf and then there’s putt putt. They’re two different things.”

What matters most is the course is open, and people are excited to try it out.

“We’ve been really excited about coming out here when it opened.”

It’s a course people have grown up enjoying for generations, and now they get to share that joy.

“I brought my kids here when they were young and older, and we just love it. It’s great and it’s beautiful. They’ve done a super job.”

That job includes building a new retaining wall, wider and more wheelchair-accessible walkways, and a new kids’ playground. But the course itself remains almost the exact same.

“Keeping the course what it was and what people remember in the 60s, 70s, and 80s was very important to all of us,” said Beard.

For the technical details, Par is 48, and the official course record is 36. But without anyone to watch, you keep score but yourself, it’s all about the honor system.

With the beautiful foliage, Green Acres could be the next big thing.

Josh: “Where would you compare this course with something like, say, Augusta or Wingfoot?”

Beard: “(Laughs) In my opinion, I’d put this up with the British Open old course style.”

Totally comparable!

And as if for people will come back for more rounds in the future?

“That would be yes!”

