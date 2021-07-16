Advertisement

Artists gather in Midland for Celebration of the Arts

The 37th annual 'Celebration of the Arts' is being held in Midland this weekend.
The 37th annual 'Celebration of the Arts' is being held in Midland this weekend.(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Artists from across the nation are coming to Midland to showcase their work this weekend.

Friday night marks the start of the 37th annual ‘Celebration of the Arts’ event.

Camille Ellington, one of the artists featured at the event, traveled eight hours from Houston with her son to take part in the festivities.

“It was a wonderful experience to paint through the multitude of emotions that life offers, but there’s so much joy in my paintings. You know, people talk to me, and they say sometimes, ‘Wow, you talk about your paintings like there so outside of you,’ and honestly, they kind of are. There is something that I’ve been gifted with,” said Ellington.

Danny Holeva, the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Midland, says this event will help guests connect with artists on a personal level.

“I think it makes a big difference for our community because it gives you a chance to actually talk with the artist and who made these pieces that they are showing, and it gives you an interesting perspective that you don’t necessarily get at a museum or gallery because the artist isn’t there typically,” said Holeva.

Festivities aren’t just limited to art pieces - You’ll also get to enjoy live performances, interactive crafts and food trucks.

Tickets must be purchased for Friday night’s kick-off event, but general admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is located at the Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Goble Jr. (Mugshot: Ector County Jail)
Former Midland College professor sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder
Juan Carlos Serna-Venegas, 29.
Affidavit: Midland County jailer recorded himself having sex with inmates
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Firefighters responded to a major fire in the 1300 block of Redbud on Thursday.
Fire causes major damage to Odessa home
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

The newly-renovated Green Acres Mini Golf Course in Midland.
Green Acres is the place to be: Popular mini golf course reopens after renovations
Firefighters in Odessa wear 100-pound bunker gear while responding to structure fires.
Odessa Fire Rescue working to keep firefighters hydrated during summer heat
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
Monkeypox infection confirmed in North Texas
Jones AT&T Stadium lit up in blue to honor fallen LSO SWAT Leader Josh Bartlett.
EVENTS: Community members schedule commemorations for fallen, injured law enforcement