Artists gather in Midland for Celebration of the Arts

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Artists from across the nation are coming to Midland to showcase their work this weekend.

Friday night marks the start of the 37th annual ‘Celebration of the Arts’ event.

Camille Ellington, one of the artists featured at the event, traveled eight hours from Houston with her son to take part in the festivities.

“It was a wonderful experience to paint through the multitude of emotions that life offers, but there’s so much joy in my paintings. You know, people talk to me, and they say sometimes, ‘Wow, you talk about your paintings like there so outside of you,’ and honestly, they kind of are. There is something that I’ve been gifted with,” said Ellington.

Danny Holeva, the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Midland, says this event will help guests connect with artists on a personal level.

“I think it makes a big difference for our community because it gives you a chance to actually talk with the artist and who made these pieces that they are showing, and it gives you an interesting perspective that you don’t necessarily get at a museum or gallery because the artist isn’t there typically,” said Holeva.

Festivities aren’t just limited to art pieces - You’ll also get to enjoy live performances, interactive crafts and food trucks.

Tickets must be purchased for Friday night’s kick-off event, but general admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is located at the Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland.

