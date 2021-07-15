United Family donates thousands of toilet paper rolls to West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank received a major donation on Thursday.

26,500 rolls of toilet paper were donated to the Food Bank by The United Family.

Just how much is all of that toilet paper worth? Just over $90,000!

Craig Stoker, the media director of the West Texas Food Bank, says this donation will help many families free up money for other necessities.

“If they don’t have to purchase toilet paper when they go to the store they can put that money back towards food so that they’re putting more food on their table for their families. So we’re excited to receive things like this. We know it’s a little bit out of the ordinary but when we got the call that they wanted to do it. absolutely! we serve so many for who this will be a blessing for,” said Stoker.

