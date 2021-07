ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you like Starbucks, we have some good news for you.

According to Odessa City Councilman Mark Matta, a new Starbucks location will be opening on 8th Street across from Whataburger.

Matta says that the plan is to have it up and running in three months.

