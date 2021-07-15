Advertisement

Midland family reunited with dog who went missing more than a year ago

By Seyla Balderas
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family has been reunited with their furry friend after she went missing more than a year ago.

The Rodriguez Family was reunited with ‘Barbie’ this week.

Leonardo Rodriguez says back in October of 2019, he noticed a piece of wood was missing from his fence and that Barbie had escaped.

A woman found Barbie and took her home. Thanks to posts on Facebook, she was all ready to reunite the family with their dog.

That’s when Barbie escaped again. Thankfully she was found hours later.

Rodriguez says he will have a tracker for all of his dogs from now on. He recommends that other pet owners do the same.

