Local basketball pro hosts camp in Pecos

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos High School alum and professional basketball player Andre Roman returned to his hometown to host a camp that wrapped up on Wednesday. More than 100 kids came to learn basketball skills and life lessons from the pros.

Roman is a 2014 graduate of Pecos High, currently playing professionally in Europe.

Watch the video above to see Roman and the campers in action, and hear what he had to say about giving back to kids in West Texas.

